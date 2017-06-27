Diamond Reynolds pleads not guilty in...

Diamond Reynolds pleads not guilty in assault case, will make national TV appearances

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Diamond Reynolds, the girlfriend of Philando Castile, who live streamed his shooting on Facebook, arrives in court to resume her turn on the witness stand during the trial of police officer Jeronimo Yanez, Tuesday, June 6, 2017, at the Ramsey County Courthouse in St. Paul, Minn. Yanez is charged in the July 6 death of Castile, a 32-year-old elementary school cafeteria worker, in a St. Paul suburb.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Paul Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jeronimo Yanez, Minnesota officer in Philando C... 7 hr slick willie expl... 82
News 'I don't want you to get shooted,' girl, 4, beg... Jun 23 fingers mcgurke 12
Richard Dean Renwick "dropbacknpunt" on ebay. H... (Jan '16) Jun 23 richard dean renwick 5
Chief John Harrington Jun 22 Iwillask 1
News Rochester marchers rally in support of Muslims Jun 17 Frogface Kate 5
News CAIR-MN, Social Justice Groups to Hold Anti-Hat... Jun 16 Barbarism 2
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13) May '17 desiraystrain 66
See all St. Paul Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Paul Forum Now

St. Paul Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Paul Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
 

St. Paul, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,758 • Total comments across all topics: 282,099,708

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC