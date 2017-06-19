Dashcam clip of Philando Castile's killing released [VIDEO]
Evidence related to the killing of Philando Castile was released to the public on Tuesday, including the dashcam video recorded from police officer Jeronimo Yanez's squad car. A former St. Anthony Police Department cop, Yanez was charged for shooting and killing Castile last summer.
