Counselors on hand at school where Castile worked
Counselors available at school where Castile worked 'Mr. Phil' worked at J.J. Hill Montessori school Check out this story on sctimes.com: http://on.sctimes.com/2tkU4FG A chalk tribute to Philando Castile marks a sidewalk across the street from the governor's residence as demonstrators gather outside the governor's residence July 8 in St. Paul where protests continue over the shooting death by police of Castile after a traffic stop July 6 in Falcon Heights. ST. PAUL - Counselors are once again being made available to students returning to the school where Philando Castile was a popular cafeteria supervisor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Cloud Times.
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeronimo Yanez, Minnesota officer in Philando C...
|Sun
|River Ice
|33
|Rochester marchers rally in support of Muslims
|Jun 17
|Frogface Kate
|5
|CAIR-MN, Social Justice Groups to Hold Anti-Hat...
|Jun 16
|Barbarism
|2
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13)
|May 26
|desiraystrain
|66
|OMG, Dayton Hospitalized, Is he on Medicare? (Feb '16)
|May 22
|Do Not Assume
|5
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|May '17
|American Politicians
|10
|Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08)
|May '17
|Hengwa2
|167
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC