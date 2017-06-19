Counselors on hand at school where Ca...

Counselors on hand at school where Castile worked

13 hrs ago

Counselors available at school where Castile worked 'Mr. Phil' worked at J.J. Hill Montessori school Check out this story on sctimes.com: http://on.sctimes.com/2tkU4FG A chalk tribute to Philando Castile marks a sidewalk across the street from the governor's residence as demonstrators gather outside the governor's residence July 8 in St. Paul where protests continue over the shooting death by police of Castile after a traffic stop July 6 in Falcon Heights. ST. PAUL - Counselors are once again being made available to students returning to the school where Philando Castile was a popular cafeteria supervisor.

