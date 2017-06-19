Counselors on hand at school where Castile worked

Counselors available at school where Castile worked 'Mr. Phil' worked at J.J. Hill Montessori school Check out this story on sctimes.com: http://on.sctimes.com/2tkU4FG A chalk tribute to Philando Castile marks a sidewalk across the street from the governor's residence as demonstrators gather outside the governor's residence July 8 in St. Paul where protests continue over the shooting death by police of Castile after a traffic stop July 6 in Falcon Heights. ST. PAUL - Counselors are once again being made available to students returning to the school where Philando Castile was a popular cafeteria supervisor.

