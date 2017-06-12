Buffalo Airport Hit-and-Run Victim Identified as MN Woman

Authorities say the person killed in a hit-and-run accident last week at the Buffalo airport was a 53-year-old Minnesota woman. Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority Police say Daisy Josiah was riding in a pickup truck that was hit by another vehicle late on the night of June 7 on the entrance road to Buffalo Niagara International Airport in suburban Cheektowaga.

