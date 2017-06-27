BRLSQ Public Works Division plans 9 large murals to tell the history of Hamline-Midway
Outdoor murals tend to pop up around town during the warmer months in Minnesota. Burlesque of North America's Public Work Division, led by Wes Winship and Nick Mamayek, is taking on one of the more ambitious projects, as it's raising funds to create a nine-mural series in St. Paul.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City Pages.
