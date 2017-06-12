Black gun owners worried by acquittal in Castile shooting

Valerie Castile, mother of Philando Castile, points to the sky during a news conference outside the Ramsey County Courthouse in St. Paul, Minn., on Friday, June 16, 2017. A Minnesota police officer was cleared Friday in the fatal shooting of Philando Castile, a black motorist whose death captured national attention when his girlfriend streamed the grim aftermath on Facebook.

