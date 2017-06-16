Beleaguered St. Paul principal gets a...

Beleaguered St. Paul principal gets a new school assignment

A St. Paul principal who left a previous assignment after clashing with parents over special education is changing schools again. Fatima Lawson will be the new principal of Highwood Hills Elementary, leaving J.J. Hill Montessori after just one year.

