Beleaguered St. Paul principal gets a new school assignment
A St. Paul principal who left a previous assignment after clashing with parents over special education is changing schools again. Fatima Lawson will be the new principal of Highwood Hills Elementary, leaving J.J. Hill Montessori after just one year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rochester marchers rally in support of Muslims
|Jun 10
|No doubt
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13)
|May 26
|desiraystrain
|66
|OMG, Dayton Hospitalized, Is he on Medicare? (Feb '16)
|May 22
|Do Not Assume
|5
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|May 17
|American Politicians
|10
|Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08)
|May '17
|Hengwa2
|167
|Parker Hughes Cancer center suspending operations (Feb '08)
|Apr '17
|Laura
|17
|St. Paul / 2 men charged in fatal shooting (Feb '08)
|Apr '17
|Tasha Scott
|33
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC