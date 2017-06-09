Bear-hugged suspect

Bear-hugged suspect

A good Samaritan chased a man after he stole a woman's purse outside the University Club of St. Paul on Summit Avenue and put him in a bear hug until police arrived, but the suspect bit his arms and squeezed his genitals in an attempt to get away, according to criminal charges. The Ramsey County attorney's office charged Mohamed Abdi Mohamud, 21, of St. Paul, on Friday with theft and fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct for grabbing the man's testicles.

