Bear-hugged suspect
A good Samaritan chased a man after he stole a woman's purse outside the University Club of St. Paul on Summit Avenue and put him in a bear hug until police arrived, but the suspect bit his arms and squeezed his genitals in an attempt to get away, according to criminal charges. The Ramsey County attorney's office charged Mohamed Abdi Mohamud, 21, of St. Paul, on Friday with theft and fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct for grabbing the man's testicles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13)
|May 26
|desiraystrain
|66
|OMG, Dayton Hospitalized, Is he on Medicare? (Feb '16)
|May 22
|Do Not Assume
|5
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|May 17
|American Politicians
|10
|Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08)
|May '17
|Hengwa2
|167
|Parker Hughes Cancer center suspending operations (Feb '08)
|Apr '17
|Laura
|17
|St. Paul / 2 men charged in fatal shooting (Feb '08)
|Apr '17
|Tasha Scott
|33
|Richard Dean Renwick "dropbacknpunt" on ebay. H... (Jan '16)
|Apr '17
|rashonda
|4
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC