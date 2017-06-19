Barrel Theory Beer Co.: Anticipated b...

Barrel Theory Beer Co.: Anticipated brewery tricks out former Lowertown magic shop

Stumbling distance from CHS Field in Lowertown St. Paul, there's a line of people staring into the front window of Barrel Theory Beer Company , hands shielding their eyes from the glare. It's an auspicious, high-trafficked spot on the sunny corner of Wacouta and 7th St. that's sat unused since Twin Cities Magic and Costume vacated the location in late 2012 , rousing plenty of suspicion in the locals.

