Barrel Theory Beer Co.: Anticipated brewery tricks out former Lowertown magic shop
Stumbling distance from CHS Field in Lowertown St. Paul, there's a line of people staring into the front window of Barrel Theory Beer Company , hands shielding their eyes from the glare. It's an auspicious, high-trafficked spot on the sunny corner of Wacouta and 7th St. that's sat unused since Twin Cities Magic and Costume vacated the location in late 2012 , rousing plenty of suspicion in the locals.
