Author Marlon James offers biting critique of Minnesota racism after Philando Castile case
Marlon James won the 2015 winner of the Man Booker Prize for "A Brief History of Seven Killings." Nearly two years ago, "Marlon James Day" was celebrated in Minnesota, a special honor bestowed on the Jamaican-born Minneapolis author who had just won the prestigious Man Booker Prize - Britain's top literary honor - for " A Brief History of Seven Killings ."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeronimo Yanez, Minnesota officer in Philando C...
|Sun
|River Ice
|33
|Rochester marchers rally in support of Muslims
|Jun 17
|Frogface Kate
|5
|CAIR-MN, Social Justice Groups to Hold Anti-Hat...
|Jun 16
|Barbarism
|2
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13)
|May 26
|desiraystrain
|66
|OMG, Dayton Hospitalized, Is he on Medicare? (Feb '16)
|May 22
|Do Not Assume
|5
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|May '17
|American Politicians
|10
|Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08)
|May '17
|Hengwa2
|167
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC