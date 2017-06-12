Anti-Sharia marches, counter-protests lead to fighting and arrests

Police in Seattle and St. Paul, Minnesota, made arrests after fighting broke out during a series of marches across the U.S. on Saturday against Sharia, a strict form of Islamic law, that were confronted by counter-protests. Police in Seattle used pepper spray and made several arrests for assault after a brief scuffle near the city's Occidental Square, according to ABC affiliate KOMO-TV .

