Anti-Sharia marches, counter-protests...

Anti-Sharia marches, counter-protests lead to fighting and arrests

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KFOR-AM Lincoln

Police in Seattle and St. Paul, Minnesota, made arrests after fighting broke out during a series of marches across the U.S. on Saturday against Sharia, a strict form of Islamic law, that were confronted by counter-protests. Police in Seattle used pepper spray and made several arrests for assault after a brief scuffle near the city's Occidental Square, according to ABC affiliate KOMO-TV .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-AM Lincoln.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Paul Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rochester marchers rally in support of Muslims Jun 10 No doubt 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13) May 26 desiraystrain 66
OMG, Dayton Hospitalized, Is he on Medicare? (Feb '16) May 22 Do Not Assume 5
News Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16) May 17 American Politicians 10
Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08) May '17 Hengwa2 167
News Parker Hughes Cancer center suspending operations (Feb '08) Apr '17 Laura 17
News St. Paul / 2 men charged in fatal shooting (Feb '08) Apr '17 Tasha Scott 33
See all St. Paul Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Paul Forum Now

St. Paul Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Paul Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

St. Paul, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,163 • Total comments across all topics: 281,728,358

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC