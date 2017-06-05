Anti-Muslim Hate Marches Across U.S. Draw Violence, Arrests
Hate marches that took place across the U.S. drew violence between white supremacists and counterprotesters on Saturday, leading to several arrests. The "March Against Sharia" took place in cities including St. Paul, Minnesota, Seattle, Washington, and New York City.
