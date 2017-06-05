Anna M. Nelson, Personal Representative of Estate of Rick Paul Nelson ...
Anna M. Nelson, Personal Representative of Estate of Rick Paul Nelson a/k/a Richard Paul Dziubak, petitioner, Appellant, v. State of Minnesota, Respondent Considered and decided by Worke, Presiding Judge; Ross, Judge; and Kirk, Judge.Bruce P. Grostephan, Peterson, Engberg & Peterson, Minneapolis, Minnesota John J. Choi, Ramsey County Attorney, Jada N. Lewis, Assistant County Attorney, Robert B. Roche, Assistant County Attorney, St. Paul, Minnesota Appellanta < 1 challenges the district court's denial of her petition, arguing that, as the personal representative of Rick Paul Nelson's estate, she is entitled to pursue compensation under MIERA on behalf of the estate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13)
|May 26
|desiraystrain
|66
|OMG, Dayton Hospitalized, Is he on Medicare? (Feb '16)
|May 22
|Do Not Assume
|5
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|May 17
|American Politicians
|10
|Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08)
|May 7
|Hengwa2
|167
|Parker Hughes Cancer center suspending operations (Feb '08)
|Apr '17
|Laura
|17
|St. Paul / 2 men charged in fatal shooting (Feb '08)
|Apr '17
|Tasha Scott
|33
|Richard Dean Renwick "dropbacknpunt" on ebay. H... (Jan '16)
|Apr '17
|rashonda
|4
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC