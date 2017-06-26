After Castile verdict, what comes next?

After Castile verdict, what comes next?

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: GantDaily.com

The acquittals of police officer Jeronimo Yanez in the death of Philando Castile in St. Paul, Minnesota; and the not guilty verdict in the trial of former police officer Dominique Heaggan-Brown in the death of Sylville K. Smith, 23, in Milwaukee, come on the heels of new fatal police shootings, like that of Charleena Lyles, 30, a pregnant mother of four, who was shot to death by Seattle police in her apartment after she called to report a burglary. As the US approaches July 13, the second anniversary of the death of Sandra Bland in a Texas jail cell, the public wants justice and seeks solutions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Paul Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jeronimo Yanez, Minnesota officer in Philando C... 3 hr fingers mcgurke 44
News 'I don't want you to get shooted,' girl, 4, beg... Jun 23 fingers mcgurke 12
Richard Dean Renwick "dropbacknpunt" on ebay. H... (Jan '16) Jun 23 richard dean renwick 5
Chief John Harrington Jun 22 Iwillask 1
News Rochester marchers rally in support of Muslims Jun 17 Frogface Kate 5
News CAIR-MN, Social Justice Groups to Hold Anti-Hat... Jun 16 Barbarism 2
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13) May '17 desiraystrain 66
See all St. Paul Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Paul Forum Now

St. Paul Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Paul Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

St. Paul, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,645 • Total comments across all topics: 282,046,646

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC