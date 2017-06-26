After Castile verdict, what comes next?

The acquittals of police officer Jeronimo Yanez in the death of Philando Castile in St. Paul, Minnesota; and the not guilty verdict in the trial of former police officer Dominique Heaggan-Brown in the death of Sylville K. Smith, 23, in Milwaukee, come on the heels of new fatal police shootings, like that of Charleena Lyles, 30, a pregnant mother of four, who was shot to death by Seattle police in her apartment after she called to report a burglary. As the US approaches July 13, the second anniversary of the death of Sandra Bland in a Texas jail cell, the public wants justice and seeks solutions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.