After a Little Canada bar fight, one man returned with a gun, shooting charges say

A St. Paul man was charged Monday for his role in a shooting outside a Little Canada bar that left three people injured over the weekend. Marquise Dayshawn Parker, 21, of St. Paul, faces three counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of unlawfully possessing a firearm.

