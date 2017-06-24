a Ita s senselessa : Tartan High School grad, 19, shot dead in St. Paul, blocks from Minnesota Ca...
Da'Seion Pugh, 19, pictured here from his Facebook profile, was shot and killed Saturday afternoon, June 24, 2017, in the area of Aurora Avenue and Marion Street, according to relatives. The fatal shooting of a 19-year-old in St. Paul on Saturday left family and friends wailing nearby and asking, "Why?" Da'Seion Pugh graduated from Tartan High School last year and since then had been helping out his family and taking college courses, said Char Funches, his stepmother.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeronimo Yanez, Minnesota officer in Philando C...
|5 hr
|TalkativeNonBlack
|41
|'I don't want you to get shooted,' girl, 4, beg...
|Fri
|fingers mcgurke
|12
|Richard Dean Renwick "dropbacknpunt" on ebay. H... (Jan '16)
|Fri
|richard dean renwick
|5
|Chief John Harrington
|Thu
|Iwillask
|1
|Rochester marchers rally in support of Muslims
|Jun 17
|Frogface Kate
|5
|CAIR-MN, Social Justice Groups to Hold Anti-Hat...
|Jun 16
|Barbarism
|2
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13)
|May 26
|desiraystrain
|66
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC