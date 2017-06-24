Da'Seion Pugh, 19, pictured here from his Facebook profile, was shot and killed Saturday afternoon, June 24, 2017, in the area of Aurora Avenue and Marion Street, according to relatives. The fatal shooting of a 19-year-old in St. Paul on Saturday left family and friends wailing nearby and asking, "Why?" Da'Seion Pugh graduated from Tartan High School last year and since then had been helping out his family and taking college courses, said Char Funches, his stepmother.

