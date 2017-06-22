a Back to 50sa car show

Rain drops bead on the hood and hood ornament on Jim and Linda Davis' 1936 Packard at the kick-off rally for the Minnesota Street Rod Association's 44th-annual Back to the Fifties Weekend at Mancini's Char House on Thursday, June 22, 2017. The car has been updated with a 2006 Silverado 5.3 liter, V8 truck motor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.