a Back to 50sa car show
Rain drops bead on the hood and hood ornament on Jim and Linda Davis' 1936 Packard at the kick-off rally for the Minnesota Street Rod Association's 44th-annual Back to the Fifties Weekend at Mancini's Char House on Thursday, June 22, 2017. The car has been updated with a 2006 Silverado 5.3 liter, V8 truck motor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Richard Dean Renwick "dropbacknpunt" on ebay. H... (Jan '16)
|1 hr
|richard dean renwick
|5
|Chief John Harrington
|7 hr
|Iwillask
|1
|'I don't want you to get shooted,' girl, 4, beg...
|9 hr
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|9
|Jeronimo Yanez, Minnesota officer in Philando C...
|13 hr
|fingers mcgurke
|40
|Rochester marchers rally in support of Muslims
|Jun 17
|Frogface Kate
|5
|CAIR-MN, Social Justice Groups to Hold Anti-Hat...
|Jun 16
|Barbarism
|2
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13)
|May 26
|desiraystrain
|66
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC