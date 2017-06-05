5 Things to Know Friday
Officer Jeronimo Yanez, who is on trail in connection to the shooting death of Philando Castile, is expected to take the stand in his own defense on Friday. The Professional Golfers' Association will be making an announcement Friday at Hazeltine National Golf Club.
