17-year-old shot dead in St. Paul couldna t have been targeted, her sister says
As a 16-year-old headed to St. Paul's East Side to see her sister Friday, her bus was sidetracked by police squads blocking the street. Keiariale Nunn figured there was a car crash, though her sister, 17-year-old Keyira Patricia Monay Nunn, was nowhere to be found when Keiariale arrived at their grandmother's home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13)
|May 26
|desiraystrain
|66
|OMG, Dayton Hospitalized, Is he on Medicare? (Feb '16)
|May 22
|Do Not Assume
|5
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|May 17
|American Politicians
|10
|Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08)
|May 7
|Hengwa2
|167
|Parker Hughes Cancer center suspending operations (Feb '08)
|Apr '17
|Laura
|17
|St. Paul / 2 men charged in fatal shooting (Feb '08)
|Apr '17
|Tasha Scott
|33
|Richard Dean Renwick "dropbacknpunt" on ebay. H... (Jan '16)
|Apr '17
|rashonda
|4
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC