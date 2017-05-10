Who's setting fires to the churches of Minnesota?
This week, the Department of Public Safety is renewing its call for tips that could help inspectors solve mystery arsons that caused hundreds of thousands in damage. "Churches may be targeted because they are unoccupied for long periods of time and many are located in rural, less populated areas," says Jim Iammatteo, the State Fire Marshal's chief investigator.
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13)
|May 10
|Child Of God
|65
|Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08)
|May 7
|Hengwa2
|167
|Parker Hughes Cancer center suspending operations (Feb '08)
|Apr 28
|Laura
|17
|St. Paul / 2 men charged in fatal shooting (Feb '08)
|Apr 26
|Tasha Scott
|33
|Richard Dean Renwick "dropbacknpunt" on ebay. H... (Jan '16)
|Apr 17
|rashonda
|4
|The Tax March Is Different From Other Trump Pro...
|Apr 15
|ardith
|1
|With one horse and one ride, one girl hopes to ... (Jan '09)
|Apr 13
|FLgeezer
|18
