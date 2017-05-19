Vegan restaurant in St. Paul
Colin Anderson will turn Eureka Compass Vegan Food, which started this year as a company running pop-ups selling vegan croissants and tamales, into a bricks-and-mortar restaurant, likely sometime in July. Anderson took the keys to the former Eden Pizza in the Midway this week.
