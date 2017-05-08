Trump moves to get more conservatives on federal bench

In this Dec. 11, 2007, file photo commissioner Dabney Friedrich, speaks during the U.S. Sentencing Commission meeting where commission members voted unanimously to allow some 19,500 federal prison inmates, most of them black, to seek reductions in their crack cocaine sentences in Washington. President Donald Trump on May 8, 2017, announced 10 judicial candidate nominations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.