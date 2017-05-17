This week's 26 best concerts: May 17-23

The 1975 Roy Wilkins Auditorium, Wednesday 5.17 Frankly, the 1975 are better, more interesting musicians than listeners might expect mega-popular bands in 2017 to contain, which is even more surprising given their boy-band image. The Manchester four-piece are comparable to '80s pop groups like Duran Duran and the Human League, but they're also stylistically adventurous - prone, for instance, to gooey shoegaze excursions most young My Bloody Valentine worshipers would be hard-pressed to top.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City Pages.