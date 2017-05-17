The Soap Factory and Mizna to Co-Present Alien Technology II

The all-night Twin Cities art festival Northern Spark returns once again with the theme of climate change, this year running all along the Green Line. At one end Mizna and The Soap Factory will present a mesmerizing 10-foot-round sculpture by Kuwaiti artist Monira Al Qadiri, who's featured in Mizna's recent environment-themed journal issue with a spotlight on her first Alien Technology piece in Dubai.

