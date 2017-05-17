The Soap Factory and Mizna to Co-Present Alien Technology II
The all-night Twin Cities art festival Northern Spark returns once again with the theme of climate change, this year running all along the Green Line. At one end Mizna and The Soap Factory will present a mesmerizing 10-foot-round sculpture by Kuwaiti artist Monira Al Qadiri, who's featured in Mizna's recent environment-themed journal issue with a spotlight on her first Alien Technology piece in Dubai.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Wed
|American Politicians
|10
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13)
|May 10
|Child Of God
|65
|Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08)
|May 7
|Hengwa2
|167
|Parker Hughes Cancer center suspending operations (Feb '08)
|Apr 28
|Laura
|17
|St. Paul / 2 men charged in fatal shooting (Feb '08)
|Apr 26
|Tasha Scott
|33
|Richard Dean Renwick "dropbacknpunt" on ebay. H... (Jan '16)
|Apr '17
|rashonda
|4
|The Tax March Is Different From Other Trump Pro...
|Apr '17
|ardith
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC