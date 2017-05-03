Test project coming to Maryland Avenue in St. Paul
Maryland Avenue between Greenbrier Street and Johnson Parkway in St. Paul is a four-lane thoroughfare with two travel lanes in each direction. But the segment which handles between 15,700 vehicles on the east end to 18,300 vehicles on the west end is going down to three lanes, with one travel lane in each direction and a center turn lane.
