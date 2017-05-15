Teen's death in St. Paul is accidental drowning

MNC055-109-157-169-161645- /O.CON.KARX.FA.W.0002.000000T0000Z-170516T1645Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Winona MN-Olmsted MN-Wabasha MN-Houston MN- 914 AM CDT TUE MAY 16 2017 ...A FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 AM CDT FOR WINONA... NORTHEASTERN OLMSTED...SOUTH CENTRAL WABASHA AND NORTHERN HOUSTON COUNTIES... At 912 AM CDT, trained weather spotters reported standing water in the Piper Hills Golf Course in Plainview. The Whitewater river near and downstream of Elba continues to flood low lying areas near the river.

