Teacher hurt in student fight limited to comp benefits
A high school teacher injured while breaking up a fight between students may not sue the school district where he worked for negligence because workers compensation was his exclusive remedy, a federal court ruled Thursday. John Ekblad was a physical science teacher at Central Senior High School in St. Paul, Minnesota, and he also served as lunchroom supervisor for additional compensation.
