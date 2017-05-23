Summit Brewing stops distribution to six states
In a statement on its website, the St. Paul-based brewery says "recent changes to the industry have made getting our beer to retailers and to you increasingly difficult. In order to strengthen our core and meet demand in our home market, we've made the difficult decision to cease distribution to six states."
