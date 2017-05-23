Summit Brewing stops distribution in six states

St. Paul-based Summit Brewing Company has ended distribution of its craft beers in six more states, leaving just five in the Upper Midwest where connoisseurs will be able to buy the brewery's seven year-round beers as well as its many seasonal and limited release beers. Officials last week announced the move to stop distribution in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, Nebraska, and Michigan in a posting on its website and Facebook page.

