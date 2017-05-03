St. Paul police: Driver with chicken in lap ran a-fowl of the law
Police in St. Paul pulled over a 52-year-old man who failed to stop for three pedestrians in a crosswalk while his fine-feathered friend was right there with him behind the wheel. The incident late in the afternoon of April 22 occurred at the intersection of Arcade Street near Hyacinth Avenue E. and came near the end of law enforcement's statewide distracted driving crackdown.
