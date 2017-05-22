St. Paul Mayoral Candidates Respond to Record-Pace of Shots Fired in 2017
Two men said they watched in disbelief as two people exchanged gunfire with each other in a busy St. Paul park. St. Paul police say the shooting happened in the early evening of Mother's Day in Weida Park at the corner of Tedesco and Burr streets on the city's east side.
