St. Paul Mayoral Candidates Respond t...

St. Paul Mayoral Candidates Respond to Record-Pace of Shots Fired in 2017

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: KSTP

Two men said they watched in disbelief as two people exchanged gunfire with each other in a busy St. Paul park. St. Paul police say the shooting happened in the early evening of Mother's Day in Weida Park at the corner of Tedesco and Burr streets on the city's east side.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSTP.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Paul Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
OMG, Dayton Hospitalized, Is he on Medicare? (Feb '16) 6 hr Do Not Assume 5
News Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16) May 17 American Politicians 10
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13) May 10 Child Of God 65
Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08) May 7 Hengwa2 167
News Parker Hughes Cancer center suspending operations (Feb '08) Apr 28 Laura 17
News St. Paul / 2 men charged in fatal shooting (Feb '08) Apr 26 Tasha Scott 33
Richard Dean Renwick "dropbacknpunt" on ebay. H... (Jan '16) Apr '17 rashonda 4
See all St. Paul Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Paul Forum Now

St. Paul Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Paul Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

St. Paul, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,826 • Total comments across all topics: 281,204,015

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC