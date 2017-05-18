Sheriffa s employee follows 2, who turned out to be violent armed robbers, charges say
Two armed robbers in St. Paul were foiled earlier this week by an off-duty Ramsey County community service officer who happened to be driving by, saw them running and followed them, police said. After the woman called 911, St. Paul officers caught up with the suspects' car and pulled them over.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|May 17
|American Politicians
|10
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13)
|May 10
|Child Of God
|65
|Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08)
|May 7
|Hengwa2
|167
|Parker Hughes Cancer center suspending operations (Feb '08)
|Apr 28
|Laura
|17
|St. Paul / 2 men charged in fatal shooting (Feb '08)
|Apr 26
|Tasha Scott
|33
|Richard Dean Renwick "dropbacknpunt" on ebay. H... (Jan '16)
|Apr '17
|rashonda
|4
|The Tax March Is Different From Other Trump Pro...
|Apr '17
|ardith
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC