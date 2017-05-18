Sheriffa s employee follows 2, who tu...

Sheriffa s employee follows 2, who turned out to be violent armed robbers, charges say

Two armed robbers in St. Paul were foiled earlier this week by an off-duty Ramsey County community service officer who happened to be driving by, saw them running and followed them, police said. After the woman called 911, St. Paul officers caught up with the suspects' car and pulled them over.

