She is running for governor of Minnesota in 2018.
Combining her experience as a nurse and her current position as House Representative for Dist. 64A, Erin Murphy is running for governor of Minnesota in 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Aitkin Independent Age.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OMG, Dayton Hospitalized, Is he on Medicare? (Feb '16)
|18 hr
|Do Not Assume
|5
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|May 17
|American Politicians
|10
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13)
|May 10
|Child Of God
|65
|Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08)
|May 7
|Hengwa2
|167
|Parker Hughes Cancer center suspending operations (Feb '08)
|Apr 28
|Laura
|17
|St. Paul / 2 men charged in fatal shooting (Feb '08)
|Apr 26
|Tasha Scott
|33
|Richard Dean Renwick "dropbacknpunt" on ebay. H... (Jan '16)
|Apr '17
|rashonda
|4
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC