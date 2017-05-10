Sen. Koran and county commissioners talk issues

The Chisago County Board voted 4-0 last week on a resolution sending a message to state lawmakers that the county dislikes bills being considered at the Capitol in St Paul that erode local decision-making. The County Board vote came after state Senator Mark Koran R-Lent Twsp finished his agenda time, and took a seat back in the Boardroom audience area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chisago County Press.