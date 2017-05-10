Sen. Koran and county commissioners t...

Sen. Koran and county commissioners talk issues

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: Chisago County Press

The Chisago County Board voted 4-0 last week on a resolution sending a message to state lawmakers that the county dislikes bills being considered at the Capitol in St Paul that erode local decision-making. The County Board vote came after state Senator Mark Koran R-Lent Twsp finished his agenda time, and took a seat back in the Boardroom audience area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chisago County Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Paul Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13) Wed Child Of God 65
Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08) May 7 Hengwa2 167
News Parker Hughes Cancer center suspending operations (Feb '08) Apr 28 Laura 17
News St. Paul / 2 men charged in fatal shooting (Feb '08) Apr 26 Tasha Scott 33
Richard Dean Renwick "dropbacknpunt" on ebay. H... (Jan '16) Apr 17 rashonda 4
News The Tax March Is Different From Other Trump Pro... Apr 15 ardith 1
News With one horse and one ride, one girl hopes to ... (Jan '09) Apr 13 FLgeezer 18
See all St. Paul Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Paul Forum Now

St. Paul Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Paul Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
 

St. Paul, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,358 • Total comments across all topics: 280,950,709

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC