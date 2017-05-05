Robber found guilty in St. Paul shooting death over $20

A St. Paul man fatally shot a 41-year-old man over $20 during a robbery in the city's North End last September, a Ramsey County judge ruled Friday. Benjamin Lee Harris was found guilty by Ramsey County District Judge Shawn Bartsh of a count of intentional second-degree murder, a count of unintentional second-degree murder as well as a count of first-degree attempted aggravated robbery.

