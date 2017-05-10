Record of man killed by police to be used at officer's trial
Court documents show the arrest and driving record of a man fatally shot by police in a St. Paul suburb could be used by the defense when the officer who killed him goes on trial for manslaughter. The St. Paul Pioneer Press says Philando Castile's record is one of several exhibits attorneys want to use to defend St. Anthony Officer Jeronimo Yanez.
