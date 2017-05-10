Record of man killed by police to be ...

Record of man killed by police to be used at officer's trial

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: Post-Bulletin

Court documents show the arrest and driving record of a man fatally shot by police in a St. Paul suburb could be used by the defense when the officer who killed him goes on trial for manslaughter. The St. Paul Pioneer Press says Philando Castile's record is one of several exhibits attorneys want to use to defend St. Anthony Officer Jeronimo Yanez.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Paul Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13) Wed Child Of God 65
Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08) May 7 Hengwa2 167
News Parker Hughes Cancer center suspending operations (Feb '08) Apr 28 Laura 17
News St. Paul / 2 men charged in fatal shooting (Feb '08) Apr 26 Tasha Scott 33
Richard Dean Renwick "dropbacknpunt" on ebay. H... (Jan '16) Apr 17 rashonda 4
News The Tax March Is Different From Other Trump Pro... Apr 15 ardith 1
News With one horse and one ride, one girl hopes to ... (Jan '09) Apr 13 FLgeezer 18
See all St. Paul Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Paul Forum Now

St. Paul Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Paul Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

St. Paul, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,189 • Total comments across all topics: 280,941,623

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC