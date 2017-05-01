Prince wifea s book

In this April 6, 2017 photo, Mayte Garcia, first wife of the late pop singer Prince, poses for a portrait in New York to promote her book, "The Most Beautiful: My Life with Prince." Mayte Garcia, Prince's first wife and an artist in her own right, will talk about and sign copies of her new book, "The Most Beautiful: My Life with Prince," at 7 p.m. May 9 at the University Club, 420 Summit Ave., St. Paul.

