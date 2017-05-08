Political Notebook: Negotiations ramp up as deadline nears
DFL Gov. Mark Dayton and legislative leaders are ramping up private negotiations over the budget. Lawmakers and the governor have until May 22 to cut a deal on the budget if they want to avoid going into special session.
