Our View: Poll shows Dayton's strength, need for compromise
Though Republicans are in charge of both the Minnesota House and Senate, and are aggressively moving ahead with their agenda, the latest Minnesota Poll results should give them pause. According to poll results published in the Minneapolis Star Tribune last week, a clear majority - 60 percent - of Minnesotans don't want the Legislature to keep municipalities from establishing local rules governing wages, sick leave and other workplace issues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08)
|Sun
|Hengwa2
|167
|Parker Hughes Cancer center suspending operations (Feb '08)
|Apr 28
|Laura
|17
|St. Paul / 2 men charged in fatal shooting (Feb '08)
|Apr 26
|Tasha Scott
|33
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13)
|Apr 22
|Go Blue Forever
|63
|Richard Dean Renwick "dropbacknpunt" on ebay. H... (Jan '16)
|Apr 17
|rashonda
|4
|The Tax March Is Different From Other Trump Pro...
|Apr 15
|ardith
|1
|With one horse and one ride, one girl hopes to ... (Jan '09)
|Apr 13
|FLgeezer
|18
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC