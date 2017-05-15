No budget deal in sight with a week to go at Legislature

MNZ079-086-087-151815- Wabasha-Olmsted-Dodge- 1222 PM CDT MON MAY 15 2017 ...Thunderstorms are moving across parts of southeast Minnesota... A cluster of thunderstorms, with lightning, heavy rain, and a small hail risk, was moving across parts of southeast Minnesota, including communities west and north of the Rochester area. If you are outdoors early this afternoon, remain alert for approaching storms and the lightning risk.

