Minnesota lawmakers work overtime to finalize $46B budget
Minnesota Speaker of the House Kurt Daudt, from left, Gov. Mark Dayton and Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka talk to the media on the final day of the regular session at the State Capitol in St. Paul, Minn., Monday, May 22, 2017. Minnesota legislative leaders say they'll call a special session to finish the state budget after they miss Monday's midnight deadline to finalize a new spending package.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OMG, Dayton Hospitalized, Is he on Medicare? (Feb '16)
|Mon
|Do Not Assume
|5
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|May 17
|American Politicians
|10
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13)
|May 10
|Child Of God
|65
|Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08)
|May 7
|Hengwa2
|167
|Parker Hughes Cancer center suspending operations (Feb '08)
|Apr 28
|Laura
|17
|St. Paul / 2 men charged in fatal shooting (Feb '08)
|Apr 26
|Tasha Scott
|33
|Richard Dean Renwick "dropbacknpunt" on ebay. H... (Jan '16)
|Apr '17
|rashonda
|4
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC