Minnesota Historical Society to lose its preservation authority
Michael Finley, a journeyman from Raytown, Mo., works on the ceiling of the capital rotunda's north side. ] ANTHONY SOUFFLE a [email protected] Preservation workers complete final bits of restoration Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016 at the state capital building in St. Paul, Minn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13)
|May 26
|desiraystrain
|66
|OMG, Dayton Hospitalized, Is he on Medicare? (Feb '16)
|May 22
|Do Not Assume
|5
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|May 17
|American Politicians
|10
|Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08)
|May 7
|Hengwa2
|167
|Parker Hughes Cancer center suspending operations (Feb '08)
|Apr '17
|Laura
|17
|St. Paul / 2 men charged in fatal shooting (Feb '08)
|Apr '17
|Tasha Scott
|33
|Richard Dean Renwick "dropbacknpunt" on ebay. H... (Jan '16)
|Apr '17
|rashonda
|4
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC