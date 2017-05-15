Millennials are all aboard for passenger rail
When Amtrak's Empire Builder rolled into Winona on a recent morning, St. Mary's University student Shawn Pruitt hoisted his suitcase and requisite bag of laundry into the train's midsection and hopped aboard. Like many millennials, the Chicago native does not have a driver's license and relies on Amtrak to connect him to home five or six times during the school year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13)
|May 10
|Child Of God
|65
|Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08)
|May 7
|Hengwa2
|167
|Parker Hughes Cancer center suspending operations (Feb '08)
|Apr 28
|Laura
|17
|St. Paul / 2 men charged in fatal shooting (Feb '08)
|Apr 26
|Tasha Scott
|33
|Richard Dean Renwick "dropbacknpunt" on ebay. H... (Jan '16)
|Apr 17
|rashonda
|4
|The Tax March Is Different From Other Trump Pro...
|Apr 15
|ardith
|1
|With one horse and one ride, one girl hopes to ... (Jan '09)
|Apr '17
|FLgeezer
|18
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC