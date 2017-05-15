Millennials are all aboard for passenger rail

When Amtrak's Empire Builder rolled into Winona on a recent morning, St. Mary's University student Shawn Pruitt hoisted his suitcase and requisite bag of laundry into the train's midsection and hopped aboard. Like many millennials, the Chicago native does not have a driver's license and relies on Amtrak to connect him to home five or six times during the school year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.