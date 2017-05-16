Jurors for the trial of a St. Anthony police officer accused of fatally shooting Philando Castile will hear nothing about the assault case pending against his girlfriend, a judge ruled Tuesday. Ramsey County District Court Judge William H. Leary III ruled Tuesday that details regarding the second-degree assault charge filed against Diamond Reynolds in early March has no relevance to whether or not officer Jeronimo Yanez acted recklessly when he shot Castile during a traffic stop months earlier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.