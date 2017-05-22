Jim James Performs On 'A Prairie Home Companion'
Yesterday's episode of A Prairie Home Companion featured a performance by My Morning Jacket's Jim James from the long-running show's original home - The Fitzgerald Theater in St. Paul, Minnesota. Host Chris Thile first welcomed James to the stage about two-thirds of the way through show for a solo acoustic pairing of the Woody Guthrie-penned, New Multitudes' track "Changing World" and a cover of "Everything Must Change," a song that first appeared on Quincy Jones' 1974 album Body Heat .
Start the conversation, or Read more at JamBase.
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OMG, Dayton Hospitalized, Is he on Medicare? (Feb '16)
|2 hr
|Do Not Assume
|5
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|May 17
|American Politicians
|10
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13)
|May 10
|Child Of God
|65
|Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08)
|May 7
|Hengwa2
|167
|Parker Hughes Cancer center suspending operations (Feb '08)
|Apr 28
|Laura
|17
|St. Paul / 2 men charged in fatal shooting (Feb '08)
|Apr 26
|Tasha Scott
|33
|Richard Dean Renwick "dropbacknpunt" on ebay. H... (Jan '16)
|Apr '17
|rashonda
|4
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC