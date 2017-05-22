Jim James Performs On 'A Prairie Home...

Jim James Performs On 'A Prairie Home Companion'

Yesterday's episode of A Prairie Home Companion featured a performance by My Morning Jacket's Jim James from the long-running show's original home - The Fitzgerald Theater in St. Paul, Minnesota. Host Chris Thile first welcomed James to the stage about two-thirds of the way through show for a solo acoustic pairing of the Woody Guthrie-penned, New Multitudes' track "Changing World" and a cover of "Everything Must Change," a song that first appeared on Quincy Jones' 1974 album Body Heat .

