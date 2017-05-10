In repeat from 2012, Dayton vetoes 2 abortion bills

MNZ086>088-094>096-WIZ041-053-110000- Dodge-Olmsted-Winona-Mower-Fillmore-Houston-La Crosse-Vernon- Including the cities of Dodge Center, Rochester, Winona, Austin, Preston, Caledonia, La Crosse, and Viroqua 353 PM CDT Wed May 10 2017 ...Funnel clouds observed in the area... Funnel clouds have been reported near Nodine Minnesota and mile marker 250 on Interstate 90 during the past few minutes. These funnel clouds normally do not touch the ground.

