Illusion Theater's THURGOOD Moves to St. Paul
The powerful one-man play, Thurgood, makes a return visit to the Twin Cities from June 8-18 at the LAB Theater, 350 St. Peter St. in downtown St. Paul. Based on the life of Justice Thurgood Marshall and starring one of the Twin Cities' most venerable actors, James Craven , Thurgood is an eye-opening, humorous and inspiring portrait of a true American hero.
