I-94 lane closures top Twin Cities weekend road woes

St. Paul - Interstate 94 will get narrow in key stretches across the Twin Cities this weekend, the Minnesota Department of Transportation's road hassles map shows. I-94, St. Paul to Maplewood: Starting at 8 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Saturday, eastbound I-94 from Mounds Boulevard to Century Avenue will have alternating single lane closures.

