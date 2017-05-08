High-speed, 30-mile chase ends with crash in St. Paul, driver caught
A man in a stolen vehicle led police on a miles-long high-speed chase along I-35 and I-35E Sunday evening in the north metro before crashing in St. Paul's Frogtown neighborhood, authorities said. Police in Wyoming, Minn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08)
|Sun
|Hengwa2
|167
|Parker Hughes Cancer center suspending operations (Feb '08)
|Apr 28
|Laura
|17
|St. Paul / 2 men charged in fatal shooting (Feb '08)
|Apr 26
|Tasha Scott
|33
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13)
|Apr 22
|Go Blue Forever
|63
|Richard Dean Renwick "dropbacknpunt" on ebay. H... (Jan '16)
|Apr 17
|rashonda
|4
|The Tax March Is Different From Other Trump Pro...
|Apr 15
|ardith
|1
|With one horse and one ride, one girl hopes to ... (Jan '09)
|Apr 13
|FLgeezer
|18
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC