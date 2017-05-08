Here's an ice breaker for your next party
You're at a party and the conversation is dragging. If you really want to kick start a good discussion, simply toss out this guaranteed ice-breaker: This great debate has gone on for years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Freeman-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08)
|Sun
|Hengwa2
|167
|Parker Hughes Cancer center suspending operations (Feb '08)
|Apr 28
|Laura
|17
|St. Paul / 2 men charged in fatal shooting (Feb '08)
|Apr 26
|Tasha Scott
|33
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13)
|Apr 22
|Go Blue Forever
|63
|Richard Dean Renwick "dropbacknpunt" on ebay. H... (Jan '16)
|Apr 17
|rashonda
|4
|The Tax March Is Different From Other Trump Pro...
|Apr 15
|ardith
|1
|With one horse and one ride, one girl hopes to ... (Jan '09)
|Apr 13
|FLgeezer
|18
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC